The latest transfer news and gossip from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle has impressed during his loan at Oxford United

Brighton and Hove Albion stopper James Beadle looks set to move to Sheffield Wednesday, according to our sister title, www.yorkshirepost.co.uk.

Beadle, 19, spent the first part of the season on loan at League One play-off chasers Oxford United. However the highly-rated England youth international looks set to swap a play-off chasing campaign for a relegation scrap with Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday.

It's a higher level of football for Beadle and he would likely see more action as Wednesday have struggled defensively this term and are third from bottom, just four points above basement side Rotherham.

Oxford manager Des Buckingham, said in the www.oxfordmail.co.uk, “We’ve got things in hand with James. I can’t speak more on it at the moment, but there’s nothing done with him in that space yet. We’re covered should anything in that space move.”

Last week Beadle signed a new contract with the Seagulls until June 2028. Albion technical director David Weir added: “James is having an excellent season and this new contract is a reward for his progress and hard work.