‘We’re excited by the impact he can make’ – Brighton sign teenage defender from Championship club

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of a teenage full-back from a Championship club.
By Matt Pole
Published 29th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

The Seagulls have confirmed the signing of Jacob Slater from Preston North End for undisclosed terms.

Slater has joined on a three-year deal and will be a part of Albion’s under-21s squad. He joins after eight years in the Preston academy, having signed for them as an under-12.

Men's under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said: “He’s a talented young left-back who we’ve been aware of for quite a while now. We’re excited by the impact he can make in our under-21s squad, he is certainly someone who suits our style of play and our environment.

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Jacob Slater from Preston North End for undisclosed terms. Picture courtesy of Brighton & Hove Albion FCBrighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Jacob Slater from Preston North End for undisclosed terms. Picture courtesy of Brighton & Hove Albion FC
“He’s had some really good experience with the first team at Preston and we are looking forward to helping him continue his development and reach his full potential, we’re delighted to welcome him.”

The 18-year-old won the EFL Youth Alliance Cup in 2022 and his form at that level was rewarded with his first team debut in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town at the start of last season.

He signed his first professional contract with Preston in September 2022 and would go onto make his Championship debut just a week after his 18th birthday, coming on as a late substitute in a 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

