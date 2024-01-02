West Ham v Brighton team news ahead of tonight’s Premier League showdown at the London Stadium

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is “really surprised” injured winger Kaoru Mitoma has been included in Japan’s final squad for the upcoming Asian Cup.

Mitoma sustained an ankle issue in Albion’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace on December 21 and is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

The Asian Cup takes place between January 12 and February 10 in Qatar, with Japan scheduled to begin their campaign against Vietnam on the third day of the tournament.

De Zerbi remains without a host of first-team players ahead of Tuesday evening’s trip to West Ham, including key wideman Mitoma.

Brighton ended 2023 in eighth position thanks to Thursday’s thumping 4-2 win over Tottenham and can climb above the sixth-placed Hammers on goal difference with victory at London Stadium.

Here’s how the walking wounded are shaping up for De Zerbi and West Ham boss David Moyes…

1 . Ansu Fati - out The Spain international remains absent with a thigh injury. Expected return: February 24 Photo: Steve Bardens

2 . Julio Enciso - out The Paraguay playmaker is out with a knee injury. Expected return: February 24 Photo: Clive Mason

3 . Joel Veltman - out The experienced Netherlands defender is missing with a knee problem. Expected return: February 17 Photo: Steve Bardens