West Ham and Brighton updated team news with 12 ruled out and six doubts for huge Premier League clash

By Derren Howard
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:26 GMT

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is “really surprised” injured winger Kaoru Mitoma has been included in Japan’s final squad for the upcoming Asian Cup.

Mitoma sustained an ankle issue in Albion’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace on December 21 and is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

The Asian Cup takes place between January 12 and February 10 in Qatar, with Japan scheduled to begin their campaign against Vietnam on the third day of the tournament.

De Zerbi remains without a host of first-team players ahead of Tuesday evening’s trip to West Ham, including key wideman Mitoma.

Brighton ended 2023 in eighth position thanks to Thursday’s thumping 4-2 win over Tottenham and can climb above the sixth-placed Hammers on goal difference with victory at London Stadium.

Here’s how the walking wounded are shaping up for De Zerbi and West Ham boss David Moyes…

The Spain international remains absent with a thigh injury. Expected return: February 24

1. Ansu Fati - out

The Spain international remains absent with a thigh injury. Expected return: February 24 Photo: Steve Bardens

The Paraguay playmaker is out with a knee injury. Expected return: February 24

2. Julio Enciso - out

The Paraguay playmaker is out with a knee injury. Expected return: February 24 Photo: Clive Mason

The experienced Netherlands defender is missing with a knee problem. Expected return: February 17

3. Joel Veltman - out

The experienced Netherlands defender is missing with a knee problem. Expected return: February 17 Photo: Steve Bardens

A knee has ruled out the Japan ace. Expected return January 30

4. Kaoru Mitoma - out

A knee has ruled out the Japan ace. Expected return January 30 Photo: Ryan Pierse

