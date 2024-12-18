West Ham manager to attend father's funeral before Brighton match

West Ham United's Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui will attend his father's funeral this week

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui has returned to Spain to attend the funeral of his father Jose, who died on Tuesday aged 94.

Jose Lopetegui was a champion weightlifter who competed in the Basque sport of stone-lifting.

Hammers head coach Lopetegui had last visited his father during the international break in November.

It is understood he is expected to be back in the dug-out for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Brighton.

In the meantime Lopetegui’s coaching staff, Pablo Sanz and Edu Rubio, will take training.

A West Ham spokesperson said: “West Ham United can confirm head coach Julen Lopetegui has returned to Spain to attend the funeral of his father, Jose, who sadly passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94.

“The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at the club are with Julen, his family and friends, and we kindly ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

“Lopetegui’s coaching team will oversee training during this period.”