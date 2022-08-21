West Ham v Brighton player ratings: Nightmare debut for £10m defender as Danny Welbeck and Leandro Trossard dazzle for Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister celebrates his first half penalty against West Ham in the Premier League

Brighton fully deserved the win that moves them to seven points from their first three matches, while West Ham still search for their first win of the new campaign.

Thilo Kehrer was handed a full West Ham debut against Brighton.

The Germany defender, a £10million signing from Paris St Germain, replaced Ben Johnson in the back four.

Brighton were unchanged from the goalless draw with Newcastle.

Kehrer’s Premier League career started inauspiciously when he brought down Danny Welbeck to concede a penalty.

Alexis Mac Allister stepped up to fire the Seagulls into a 22nd-minute lead.

Brighton went 2-0 up in the 66th minute when Leandro Trossard raced through to fire past Lukasz Fabianski.

Robert Sanchez - Poor distribution off the ground which gifted opportunites to West Ham. Strong at collecting cross and corners, relieving pressure. Made two brilliant identical saves to tip over the bar and deny West Ham. 7/10

Joel Veltman - No nonsense defending as per usual from the Dutchman. Always gives 100% work rate. Made a brave block to stop Cresswell's powerful close range effort. 7/10

Lewis Dunk - Kept the powerful and pacey Michail Antonio quiet. Played an aggressive high line and defended on the front foot.7/10

Adam Webster - Was the busiest of Albion centre backs. Strong in the air, quick across the ground, solid in the tackle and displayed a classy range of passing to build attacks from the back. Made an important last line interception to deny Soucek from close range. 7/10

Leandro Trossard - Scored the second goal with a clever run and classy finish to put Albion 2-0 up and kill the game off. Provided the pass into Welbeck who won the penalty, which was converted by Mac Allister. Continues to cement himself as Albion's talisman. 8/10

Moises Caicedo - Solid performance from the highly rated 20 year old Ecuadorian. A destroyer off the ball but also a calm and composed player on the ball, winning the midfield battle and setting Brighton on the attack. Fantastic recruitment and perfect Bissouma replacement. 7/10

Alexis Mac Allister - Continues to impress in a deep lying midfield playmaker role. Intercepted in midfield which led to Albion winning a penalty, which he stepped up to take and fire past Fabianski. Can obviously play any position going forward, the sign of a clever footballer. 7/10

Solly March - Played on the right side of midfield in front of Joel Veltman, a solid pairing of two absolute work horses. Hustled and battled down the wing. Should have finished off Pervis Estupinan's cross but got the header all wrong. Away fans appreciated his tireless display. 6/10

Adam Lallana - Tasked with pressing West Ham's best player, Declan Rice, and did so effectively and aggressively. Such an important player who always brings experience, energy and quality to the starting XI. Subbed off to prevent injury. 7/10

Pascal Gross - Quiet game but popped up with a sublime touch round the corner to play Trossard in behind for the second Albion goal. Always provides moments of quality. 7/10

Danny Welbeck - Superb run in behind and take to beat his man and win a penalty, dispatched superbly by Mac Allister. Once again produced a classic number nine performance, holding up the ball and bringing others into play. Tireless work from the lone frontman. Looks in great shape. 7/10

Pervis Estupinan - Looks a player and another early sign of clever recruitment from Albion. Pacey down the wing and attack minded. Produced a lovely cross in from the byline for March, who should've nodded home from close range. 6/10

Mwepu - Came on at 2-0 and gave Albion extra energy in midfield to help them see the game out. 6/10