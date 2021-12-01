West Ham vs Brighton predicted line-up: Graham Potter to spring Neal Maupay and Shane Duffy surprise

Albion's frustrating stalemate with Leeds United at the Amex Stadium was the eighth consecutive match without a victory for Graham Potter's team - although six from those eight have been draws.
Potter will have to decide if Neal Maupay keeps his place in the starting XI after the striker missed a number of chances last time out against Leeds.
Shane Duffy will also hope to be recalled to the starting XI after the defender dropped to the bench for the Leeds clash.
Adam Lallana and Solly March are two players also pushing for a starting role at the London Stadium
