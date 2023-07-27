Brighton and Hove Albion are still keen on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as talks continue between the two clubs with Moises Caicedo.

The future of Gallagher, 23, remains uncertain and earlier this week it was reported that Chelsea are willing to let the England international leave Stamford Bridge.

West Ham were the first to make the decisive move and made an initial offer of £40m for Gallagher, which was rejected by the Blues. David Moyes’ team are determined to bolster this midfield after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton however do hold some leverage as much depends on how talks progress with Caicedo. So far Chelsea have offered £80m for Albion's Ecuador international but they continue to hold out for £100m. It’s a rather confusing transfer window for Chelsea as midfielders Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Reuben Loftus-Cheek have all left and Gallagher could yet follow. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has stated his deire to land a midfielder but talks with Brighton remain complex.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Chelsea and Levi Colwill both featured for the Blues against Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series last weekend

The Seagulls could however be tempted with a part exchange – with Gallagher, Levi Colwill or even both – moving in the opposite direction.

It is believed Gallagher would be keen on a move to the south coast as Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls prepare for Europa League and Premier League football next term.

West Ham remain favourites to land the Chelsea star but Brighton are still on the radar – but everything depends on the Caicedo deal, which could yet rumble on until the final day of the transfer window on September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caicedo played 30 minutes for Albion last night in the 2-0 win against Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series in America.