The future of Gallagher, 23, remains uncertain and earlier this week it was reported that Chelsea are willing to let the England international leave Stamford Bridge.
West Ham were the first to make the decisive move and made an initial offer of £40m for Gallagher, which was rejected by the Blues. David Moyes’ team are determined to bolster this midfield after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.
Brighton however do hold some leverage as much depends on how talks progress with Caicedo. So far Chelsea have offered £80m for Albion's Ecuador international but they continue to hold out for £100m. It’s a rather confusing transfer window for Chelsea as midfielders Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Reuben Loftus-Cheek have all left and Gallagher could yet follow. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has stated his deire to land a midfielder but talks with Brighton remain complex.
The Seagulls could however be tempted with a part exchange – with Gallagher, Levi Colwill or even both – moving in the opposite direction.
It is believed Gallagher would be keen on a move to the south coast as Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls prepare for Europa League and Premier League football next term.
West Ham remain favourites to land the Chelsea star but Brighton are still on the radar – but everything depends on the Caicedo deal, which could yet rumble on until the final day of the transfer window on September 1.
Caicedo played 30 minutes for Albion last night in the 2-0 win against Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series in America.
De Zerbi insists he is planning to have Caicedo in his starting XI for Albion's first Premier League match of the season which is against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium on August 12.