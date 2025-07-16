'What a debut', So powerful' - Brighton player ratings against Stoke as £10m summer signing dazzles

The pace in the first half was understandably slow in the baking hot temperatures of the Costa Del Sol.

Albion looked composed in early stages with former Stoke loanee Andy Moran lively in midfield and youngster Harry Howell caused a few problems down the right.

Yasin Ayari had the first chance for Brighton as his effort from the edge of the box was well saved and then Kaoru Mitoma picked out Howell with a lovely cross but the youngster just failed to apply the finishing touch.

Albion's opener arrived on 38 minutes as Howell probed down the right. The ball arrived to Ayari, who quickly found Mitoma and the Japan ace fired home after a heavy deflection.

Stoke levelled minutes later as a swift counter attack saw dangerman Million Manhoef crash an effort against the bar.

Lewis Baker was quick to follow up and his goal-bound effort struck the arm of Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba. A penalty was awarded and Baker stepped up to smash a low effort past Jason Steele.

Brighton changed all 11 players after the break and showed greater intensity. It was a dream start for £10m defender Diego Coppola as he powerfully headed home to restore Brighton’s lead from Caylan Vickers cross.

Georginio – who missed a couple of chances in the second half – added a late third to seal a deserved win for Fabian Hurzeler’s team.

Here’s how the Seagulls rated...

1 . Jason Steele - 6 Very confident playing out from the back. Sharp stop to deny Manhoef just after the first water break. replaced by Carl Rushworth after the beak Photo: BHAFC

2 . Joel Veltman - 6 The usual cool and clam performance from the experience defender. Very few forays forward but hardly surprising in 30-plus degrees Photo: BHAFC

3 . Jan Paul van Hecke - 6 Often looked for the long ball over the top in the early stages, which rarely worked out for him. Defended well and will be all the better for a first run out of pre-season Photo: BHAFC

4 . Eiran Cashin - 6 The former Derby man looked powerful in the tackle and held his position well at the centre of the defence. Very composed on the ball as well. Steady. Photo: BHAFC