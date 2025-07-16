'What a debut', So powerful' - Brighton player ratings against Stoke as £10m summer signing dazzles

The pace in the first half was understandably slow in the baking hot temperatures of the Costa Del Sol.
Albion looked composed in early stages with former Stoke loanee Andy Moran lively in midfield and youngster Harry Howell caused a few problems down the right.
Yasin Ayari had the first chance for Brighton as his effort from the edge of the box was well saved and then Kaoru Mitoma picked out Howell with a lovely cross but the youngster just failed to apply the finishing touch.
Albion's opener arrived on 38 minutes as Howell probed down the right. The ball arrived to Ayari, who quickly found Mitoma and the Japan ace fired home after a heavy deflection.
Stoke levelled minutes later as a swift counter attack saw dangerman Million Manhoef crash an effort against the bar.
Lewis Baker was quick to follow up and his goal-bound effort struck the arm of Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba. A penalty was awarded and Baker stepped up to smash a low effort past Jason Steele.
Brighton changed all 11 players after the break and showed greater intensity. It was a dream start for £10m defender Diego Coppola as he powerfully headed home to restore Brighton’s lead from Caylan Vickers cross.
Georginio – who missed a couple of chances in the second half – added a late third to seal a deserved win for Fabian Hurzeler’s team.
Here’s how the Seagulls rated...
