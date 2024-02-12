‘What a player’ – Ex-Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder lauds Brighton winger after match-winning performance in AFCON final
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 22-year-old set up both goals as the Elephants came from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 to win the tournament on home soil.
Defender William Troost-Ekong had Nigeria supporters dreaming when he headed the Super Eagles ahead on 38 minutes.
But Franck Kessié levelled for the hosts on 62 minutes after the former FC Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder was left unmarked at the back post from Adingra’s corner.
And ex-West Ham United striker Sébastien Haller completely a fairytale turnaround with nine minutes to go.
The 29-year-old, who returned to football just six months after overcoming testicular cancer, got a toe to Adingra’s devilish cross to secure the Ivorian’s third African Cup of Nations title.
Adingra was named Best Young Player of the 2023 AFCON after the game – and was also singled out for praise by Ghana legend Essien, who won nine majors honours at Chelsea.
Posting on X, Essien said: “What a player, Felicitation mon @simon.adingra”.
Albion fans will be hoping Adingra will be able to replicate his form for the Ivory Coast when he returns to England in the coming days.
The winger has eight goal contributions in 23 games for the Seagulls this season.
The Ivorian attacker joined Brighton for around £7m from Nordsjælland in 2022 and spent last term on loan at Royale Union St-Gilloise in Belgium.