'What a player' - Roberto De Zerbi reveals what he said about star Brighton man during Brentford draw

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Gtech Community Stadium on April 03, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton drew 0-0 to Brentford this evening. The game didn’t have the excitement that was expected for this fixture.

Boosted by the return of top scorer Joao Pedro – but without Evan Ferguson and Ansu Fati – Albion were ultimately toothless in front of goal on a frustrating night.

Substitute Danny Welbeck had the game’s two best chances but failed to convert them as the clock ticked down.

Despite the result, the Brighton boss was very pleased with one of his players in particular. In the post-match press conference, Brighton boss De Zerbi praised his star striker, saying: “Joao Pedro played very well. He makes a difference every time. On the bench, I said ‘what a player’.

"It’s very tough playing against Brentford. Physical, strong players and it’s very tough to win the duel. He won 90 per cent of duals. I’m very happy for him. He’s improving in mentality and becoming a top player for us. I would want him to stay with us next season.”