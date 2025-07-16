Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is preparing for his second season in chargeplaceholder image
Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is preparing for his second season in charge

What Brighton's 25-man squad could look like this season - five new signings and four more exits - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 16th Jul 2025, 04:00 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion are currently preparing for the 2025-26 Premier League with a pre-season training camp in Spain.

The Seagulls have already enjoyed a pre-season friendly 6-1 win against League One Wycombe Wanderers, as Danny Welbeck netted four. They also have tune-ups planned against Stoke City, Las Palmas, Southampton and Wolfsburg before they kick-off the Premier League against Fulham at the Amex Stadium on August 16.

Amid the preparations, some players will be plotting their next moves with Igor Julio, Pervis Estupinan, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso and Matt O'Riley all linked with summer exits.

Premier League squads consist of 25 players, including eight homegrown players. Under-21 players (Jack Hinshelwood and Tommy Watson) are eligible over and above the limit of 25 per squad.

Here's how Fabian Hurzeler's 25-man squad could shape up – including Albion's five new summer signings.

The Dutch international missed the first game in pre-season due to injury but is expected to be the regular No 1 this term

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Dutch international missed the first game in pre-season due to injury but is expected to be the regular No 1 this term Photo: Mike Hewitt

A key man in the Brighton squad and part of Hurzeler's leadership group. Offers reliable back-up to Verbruggen and likely to be the "cup keeper" this term.

2. Jason Steele - GK

A key man in the Brighton squad and part of Hurzeler's leadership group. Offers reliable back-up to Verbruggen and likely to be the "cup keeper" this term. Photo: Eddie Keogh

The flying full back recently signed a contract extension but is currently injured at the moment and not fit for a full pre-season.

3. Tariq Lamptey - full back

The flying full back recently signed a contract extension but is currently injured at the moment and not fit for a full pre-season. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The experienced defender offers a calmness and composure to Hurzeler's rearguard.

4. Joel Veltman - full back

The experienced defender offers a calmness and composure to Hurzeler's rearguard. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

