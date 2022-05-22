What channel is Brighton v West Ham on? Premier League final day TV details, live stream, kick-off time

Brighton will hope secure a top 10 finish in the Premier League as West Ham visit the Amex Stadium.

Graham Potter has already guided his team to their highest ever points tally and now look to end a decent campaign in style.

West Ham however have had another fine season in the top flight and in Europe.

Brighton and Hove Albion face West Ham at the Amex Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season

David Moyes’ Hammers could achieve a top six finish if they beat Brighton and Man United slip up against Crystal Palace.

Team news

Brighton boss Graham Potter expects to have midfielder Enock Mwepu back in his squad for Sunday’s Premier League game with West Ham.

Mwepu has missed Albion’s last two games due to a groin issue and is likely to be on the bench.

Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) remain unavailable.

West Ham expect to have winger Said Benrahma available again for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Benrahma missed last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City with an ankle problem, but should be in contention to return to the squad.

Defender Issa Diop (ankle) remains a doubt, while long-serving midfielder Mark Noble could make his final appearance for the club before he retires.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United will kick-off at the Amex on Sunday, May 22 at 4pm.

Is the match live on TV?

Albion's home game with the Irons has not been selected for television coverage in the UK.

Sky Sports has chosen to broadcast Brentford v Leeds United, Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City v Aston Villa.

Highlights of Brighton v West Ham will be shown on BBC One's Match of the Day at 10.30pm on Sunday evening.

Whistle blowers

Kevin Friend will take charge on Sunday afternoon and his assistant referees will be Matthew Wilkes and Steve Meredith. The fourth official is Andy Davies and VAR will be Simon Hooper, assisted by Simon Beck.

Potter said: