What channel is England v Czech Republic on? Amex Stadium TV details, Lucy Bronze confirmed team news, kick-off time

Sarina Wiegman, manager of England celebrates with Alex Greenwood following the Women's Euro England 2022 Quarter Final match between England and Spain at Brighton

It was the first time England had won against the world champions since 2017 and extended their unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman to 23 games – including 21 victories.

Here, Sussex World takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the Czech Republic clash.

A return to Brighton

Brighton was one of the hosts in Euro 2022, and England played their first knockout match there against Spain. The game went to extra-time, with Georgia Stanway scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory. That quarter-final success was when the momentum really started to gather for the hosts following a straightforward group stage.

Will the manager rotate the squad?

Wiegman is usually unwilling to make changes to her preferred line-up, having stuck with the same starting XI for all of the Women’s Euros. However, Alessia Russo and captain Leah Williamson have both picked up injuries and are out of the squad, forcing the manager to make alterations. It will be a good test for some of the squad players to show their worth having had limited opportunities previously.

Is the match on TV?

Yes. England vs Czech Republic will be broadcast live from the Amex Stadium on ITV. Coverage starts at 7.30pm

Can England maintain their momentum?

A sold-out Wembley (the match was sold-out but the crowd was only 76,893 on the night) to host the world champions is one matter, a Tuesday night in Brighton against a team ranked 28th in the world is another. It will be interesting to see how much the fans and the players are motivated for the friendly, as they look to build on their impressive record under Wiegman.

Lucy Bronze to join the 100 club

Bronze is on the brink of her 100th England cap and could bring up the milestone on Tuesday when the European champions return to the south coast. Bronze made her England debut back in 2013 and has since racked up 99 appearances, scoring 11 goals. The right-back has often been a trailblazer, joining Lyon back in 2017 and winning three Champions Leagues with the French club, and signed for Barcelona in June.

It is an achievement the former Manchester City, Lyon and Liverpool defender never thought she would reach due to injury.

“I was told at 20 years old that I wouldn’t play past 27, and I’m 30 so I’m not doing too bad,” she said.

“I think that’s why I never set 100 caps as a goal for England, I just wanted to play as much as possible. But yeah I guess I’ve just had to work hard on being focused, doing everything right and just hope for the best, and obviously I’ve had a pretty successful career doing the things that I’ve done and my knee injuries haven’t held me back too much.

“I guess it’s just part and parcel of the game, injuries. It happens to all the best players and all the players that play.

“It happened to England – you get struck down with injuries, it’s just part and parcel of it and how you overcome it and how you use it as motivation I suppose.”

