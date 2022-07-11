What channel is England v Norway on? Women's Euros 2022 TV details, live stream, stadium, kick-off time

Sarina Wiegman takes in her surroundings at the Amex Stadium ahead of their clash against Norway tonight

Wiegman’s counterpart Martin Sjogren said in his pre-match press conference at the Amex Stadium that he felt Norway were “definitely” the underdogs going into the Group A meeting with the Euros hosts, adding: “I think England is one of the big favourites for the tournament.

“I think England feels quite a lot of pressure from being at home, being one of the favourites.”

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wiegman’s press conference followed, and when she was asked about Sjogren’s comments and if it was fair to say all the pressure was on England, she said: “I don’t think so.

“I think Norway has to win too, to be top of the group. We want to win. It’s easy to say that the pressure is on.

“We know what we want – we want to play our best game, to entertain, and of course to win games. Our next game is tomorrow against Norway, so we want to win that game, and that is what we are talking about – develop our style of play, play our best game, do our best, and then we see what that brings us.”

England defender Millie Bright said: “We know what to expect from these games, it’s tournament football, there’s always going to be pressure, that’s just the element of playing in a major tournament.

“But like Sarina said, our focus remains on ourselves and being fully prepared, which we are and ready for the battle tomorrow.”

Is the match live on TV?

Yes, the match kicks off at the Amex Stadium at 8pm and will be broadcast live on the BBC in the UK.

Pre-match coverage starts at 7:35pm UK time. It’s also available live via the BBC iPlayer app or the BBC Sport website.

The Amex Stadium

The Amex hosts England’s match against Norway on Monday, July 11 and another Group A fixture between Norway and Austria four days later as well as a quarter-final on Wednesday, July 20.

England’s last match

England are three places above Norway in the world rankings at eighth. They opened their Euros campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria last Wednesday at Old Trafford, with a competition-record crowd of 68,871 in attendance.

Norway’s last match

Sjogren team beat Northern Ireland 4-1 at St Mary’s the next day.

Norway danger

The biggest star name in Norway’s squad is Lyon forward Ada Hegerberg, who earlier this year ended a self-imposed exile from her national side, having stepped away from it in 2017 unhappy at how women’s football was being run in the country.

Wiegman said: “We’ve analysed them of course. They have a good team, and they have Hegerberg back. Having a personality and a player like that on big stages is very good, and good for the women’s game.

“We also think they have some weaknesses, and we hope to exploit that.”

Ellen White

White says her recent goalscoring rate is not worrying her, stressing she is “loving every minute” of playing for England.