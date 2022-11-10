"What does he have to do to get in?" - Brighton fans react to England World Cup squad announcement

Gareth Southgate announced his 26-man squad for the tournament that begins in 10 days.

Gareth Southgate announced his 26-man squad for the tournament that begins in 10 days, with the likes of James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Connor Gallagher being the headline inclusions into the Three Lions group flying to the Middle East.

One of the names not included was Brighton skipper Dunk, who was reportedly named in Southgate’s initial 55-man squad, with many Albion fans, staff members and journalists calling for the 30-year-old to be re-called to the national team.

Last week, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi called his captain ‘one of the best defenders in the Premier League’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news was not taken well by those on the south coast, with The Athletic’s Brighton and Hove Albion correspondent Andy Naylor tweeting: "I think we all know as well that Dunk’s absence from every squad for the past four years is a bemusing travesty when you consider the central defenders picked over that period.”

Instead of Dunk, Southgate has picked Harry Maguire, Eric Dier, John Stones, Conor Coady and former Brighton defender and current Arsenal man Ben White.

Another fan tweeted: “Disappointed no Lewis Dunk in the World Cup squad. Would IMO been a better choice than Maguire.”

Cordelia O'Neill wrote online: “Gutted for Lewis Dunk. Not sure what else he can do to get a call up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have expressed their outrage at the news that Lewis Dunk will not be travelling with England to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Paul Winsor said: “Genuinely what does Lewis Dunk have to do to get in the England side.”

Tim Spicer concluded: “Shock horror no Lewis Dunk, I don't know how much more he can do, to get in a squad for England.”

Dunks’ England teammates Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster also didn't make the cut, having been reportedly included in the original 55-man list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the Brighton squad, there was good news for Leandro Trossard, who was announced in Roberto Martínez’s Belgium squad for the finals.

Trossard has 21 caps for the Red Devils since making his debut in 2019, scoring five goals.