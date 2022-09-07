What Graham Potter said about Chelsea after 'very difficult' Marc Cucurella transfer

Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea from Premier League rivals Brighton last month a record breaking £60m

Brighton and Chelsea have conducted plenty of business during the previous transfer window but this could be the most painful one for Albion fans.

Last month Brighton player of the year Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea for record fee of more than £60m, while Chelsea’s talented young defender Levi Colwill joined Albion on a season long loan.

Later in the window, The Seagulls then agreed a £9m fee with Chelsea as midfielder Billy Gilmour signed on at the Amex Stadium on a four year contract.

Potter could now be latest to link between the two Premier League clubs as Chelsea’s new chiefs Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali look to reshape the club, following the sacking of Tuchel.

It would see Potter team-up again once more with Cucurella, who enjoyed a brilliant first season in the Premier League under the Albion coach following his £15.4m arrival from Getafe last summer.

At the time it was a painful blow for Brighton to lose their star player.

“We didn't want to sell him and we didn't need to sell him,” said Potter last month.

"But, at the same time, you understand that if a Champions League club comes with Champions League resources and finance and the player indicates there's a desire to do it then it's very difficult for us.

“Then we have to make sure we get the right fee, I think the right fee has been got.

"It's another situation where everybody's won in terms of the player's got a great opportunity, the selling club have got a good fee and the buying club have got a good player, so win, win, win all around.

“Buying players is the easy part; selling players at the right time for the right price is the difficult bit.

"Of course we are disappointed to see Marc leave, but we wish him well for the future."