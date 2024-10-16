'What is he on?' – Mark Lawrenson makes Danny Welbeck claim amid Evan Ferguson struggles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Brighton defender Mark Lawrenson believes Evan Ferguson will bounce back

It’s been a testing time for young Brighton striker Evan Ferguson as he struggles to make an impact on Fabian Hurzeler’s first team.

The Ireland international has recovered from a foot injury that plagued him last season but is yet to start in the Premier League this term.

The 19-year-old has made three appearances from the bench, all during the closing stages of Albion’s fixtures against Ipswich, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea. His only start this term was in the Carabao Cup win against Wolves at the Amex Stadium, where he played 63 minutes before being replaced by Danny Welbeck.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton has struggled for game time under Fabian Hurzeler

Ferguson’s last goal for Brighton came last season under previous manager Roberto De Zerbi last November in a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest. His chances have also been limited this season by the fine form of Welbeck, while Joao Pedro and £40m record signing Georginio Rutter have also impressed.

Starting games in the Premier League at Brighton these days is no longer as easy as it was but former Albion ace Mark Lawrenson believes Ferguson will come good once again.

“I think Evan Ferguson will get back into the Brighton starting XI eventually,” Lawrenson said to Sports Casting. “I don’t know what tablets Danny Welbeck has been on, but he’s been brilliant in Ferguson’s absence. I have no doubts he will rediscover his scoring touch again.

“He’s endured a season with a lot of injuries and has looked a little bit sluggish, but that’s all part of the learning process as a young player. Brighton have Joao Pedro in there as well who’s a brilliant player, so there’s currently no pressure on Evan to lead the line for them just yet, he can focus on his own development.”

Lawrenson also feels the Brighton youngster can still have a major impact on the international stage with Ireland.

“I do think Ferguson is the future of the Ireland team. To be honest, they don’t have that many other outstanding players,” Lawrenson added. “I’d like to see the side qualify for another major tournament soon – that would be a good accomplishment with the players they have.”