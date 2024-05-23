What Lewis Dunk said on pre-season Japan trip as Brighton set for new manager swoop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton pre-season plans are well underway as the the club continue their search for a new head coach.
Albion, who finished 11th in the Premier League last season, parted company with Roberto De Zerbi after two seasons at the Amex Stadium.
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna continues to be linked with the role, while Nice manager Francesco Farioli, Southampton boss Russell Martin and ex-Seagull Graham Potter are all on the bookmaker’s shortlist.
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber didn’t give a time frame for the search but they will hope to have their new man well and truly in place for their pre-season trip to Japan, that was confirmed earlier today.
Brighton will play two friendlies as they face J1 League sides Kashima Antlers on Wednesday, July 24, before facing Tokyo Verdy on Sunday, July 28. Both fixtures will take place in 68,000-capacity National Stadium in Tokyo.
Albion skipper Lewis Dunk, speaking to the club’s website, said: “We've built up a big following in Japan since Kaoru Mitoma came to the club and began tearing up the Premier League.
"We have seen from the supporters who visit the Amex just how passionate Japanese fans are about football and the Premier League and we're looking forward to experiencing it for ourselves and spreading the word about Brighton & Hove Albion.
"The trip will be an important part of our pre-season preparations and we've got two games in a brilliant stadium which we're really looking forward to."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.