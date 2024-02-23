Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope for no repeat of last season’s humiliating 5-1 loss to Everton at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls were way off the pace against Sean Dyche’s men and it proved to be one of very few blips in otherwise impressive season for Brighton under their Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton are once again performing well this term and last Sunday’s 5-0 win at Sheffield United lifted them to seventh in the Premier League. Everton however will also be full of confidence and their point against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park last Monday moved them out of the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, enjoyed a 5-1 victory against Brighton last term

Dyche said: “That was probably a hiccup in their season at that time. We made that happen, though, don’t get me wrong.

“It wasn’t because they weren’t playing well or they weren’t a good side, because they are a good side.

“They’ve shown again they’re a good outfit and the home record has been very good for a number of seasons.”

Despite last season’s 5-1 win, the Toffees are not known for their goal-scoring exploits under Dyche. Conversely, in a difficult season, Dyche can take positives from his side’s strong defensive record. Everton have conceded just 33 goals this term, a figure equalled or bettered only by the current top four.

Dyche said: “I’m pleased with that side of things and that’s the whole team. A lot is made about individuals in the back unit but I think we ask the players to defend from the front and I think they’re getting better at that.