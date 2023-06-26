NationalWorldTV
‘What we’re about as a club’ – Fan favourite rejoins Brighton after three years coaching in Spain

A Brighton & Hove Albion fan favourite has rejoined the club.
By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

The Seagulls have confirmed the appointment of Iñigo Calderón as the club’s new men’s under-18s head coach.

The 41-year-old rejoins Albion after three years in various coaching roles with Alavés in Spain.

Technical director David Weir said: “We have been working to bring Iñigo back for a while and this is a great appointment for us, and one which I know will really excite the supporters.

A Brighton & Hove Albion fan favourite has rejoined the club. Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesA Brighton & Hove Albion fan favourite has rejoined the club. Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
“He is a very good fit for us. He has a real understanding of what we’re about as a club and the emphasis and importance of our academy. I am looking forward to working with him and seeing what he can bring to the academy set up.”

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “I am delighted that Iñigo has returned. We have kept in touch since he left the club, and looked for the right opportunity and time for him to return both professionally and personally. Aside from his obvious status as a club legend, you only have to look at his CV, qualifications and personality to see that Inigo ticks all the boxes for what we look for in a coaching role of this type.

“Iñigo is incredibly popular amongst staff from his time here before and has great experience as a player and coach in Spain, England, Cyprus and India. He is an excellent fit with the club’s values and I know supporters will join me in giving him a warm welcome for a second time.”

The former defender originally joined Albion in January 2010, helping the club to promotion from League One the following year. He played in Brighton’s opening Championship game at the Amex – a 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers – going onto help the Seagulls establish their place in the second tier before departing in 2016.

The Seagulls have confirmed the appointment of Iñigo Calderón as the club’s new men’s under-18s head coach. Picture by Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesThe Seagulls have confirmed the appointment of Iñigo Calderón as the club’s new men’s under-18s head coach. Picture by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
