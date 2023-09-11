'Whatever the circumstances' – Alan Shearer doubles down on Brighton star who rejected Liverpool transfer

Watch more videos on Shots!

Ferguson, 18, has had a fine start to his Brighton career and impressed with 12 goals in all-competitions last year on his breakthrough season for the Seagulls.

The Ireland international has followed that with four goals in four matches so far this term, including a sublime hat-trick in the 3-1 win against Newcastle just prior to the international break.

Ferguson, who rejected a move to Liverpool and joined Brighton from Bohemians in 2021, has progressed well through the ranks on the south coast. The 6ft 2in attacker felt his chances of breaking into the first team at Brighton would be better and so far his decision has been vindicated.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against Newcastle

He has also already been linked with a huge money move to Tottenham, who saw Ferguson as a long term successor to Harry Kane, while Manchester United are also said to have registered an interest. This week it also emerged that Pep Guardiola’s champions Manchester City are keen and they feel Ferguson could work well in tandem with prolific Norwegian Erling Haaland.

Shearer has long been an admirer of Ferguson’s talents and, writing in his column for the Athletic, doubled down on his previous praise. He wrote: "It’s no surprise Manchester City are reportedly among the clubs watching him. It would be more of a surprise if they were not.

"It wouldn’t be a shock if Ferguson was the next huge transfer out of Brighton, not that I wish it for them, but if he keeps progressing the way he is doing, it’s inevitable that something will happen not too far down the line — for the right price, of course."

Shearer added: “I love his movement in the box. Perhaps most of all, I love the purity and ferocity of his hunger; how much he craves goals. Not every player burns with the desire to score whatever the circumstances or cost, but Ferguson has it."