The Seagulls generated more than £100m in transfer fees during the previous window as established stars left for new challenges. Marc Cucrella was the most eye-catching as he moved to Chelsea for a staggering £60m, just 11 months after signing for Brighton from Getafe for £15.4m.

Key midfielder Yves Bissouma also departed as the Mali international went to Antonio Conte's Tottenham for around £30m. Bissouma had been the main man in Albion's midfield for a number of seasons but the lure of Tottenham and Champions League football proved impossible to resist.

Neal Maupay also left as the striker – who was Albion’s top scorer for the past three campaigns – went to Everton for around £15m. The club also received around £10m for Leo Ostigard as he joined Serie A pacesetters Napoli - having never featured for Albion in the Premier League.

So how is life after Albion for these and the many other players who flew the Seagulls' nest last summer?...

1. Marc Cucurella Left Brighton for a whopping £60m having joined just 11 months prior for £15.4m from Gatafe. Has made 13 appearances for Graham Potter's team and a solid if unspectacular start to life at the Bridge Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Yves Bissouma Starting to find his feet after a slow start with Tottenham following his £30m departure. Adapting to Antonio Conte tactics and should have a stronger second half of the season. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Neal Maupay Moved to Everton for around £15m and has one goal from seven appearances so far. Often used from the bench and regular football may be hard to come by now Dominic Calvert Lewin is fit again. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Leo Ostigard The 22-year-old Norway international left for £10m to join Napoli and has made one start and one sub appearance for the Serie A leaders. Photo: Francesco Pecoraro Photo Sales