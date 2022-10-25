What’s happened to the 19 players who left Brighton last summer – The good and the bad including Chelsea, Tottenham and Napoli in pictures
Brighton and Hove Albion are already preparing for this January transfer window – but what happened the array of Albion talent that left last summer?
The Seagulls generated more than £100m in transfer fees during the previous window as established stars left for new challenges. Marc Cucrella was the most eye-catching as he moved to Chelsea for a staggering £60m, just 11 months after signing for Brighton from Getafe for £15.4m.
Key midfielder Yves Bissouma also departed as the Mali international went to Antonio Conte's Tottenham for around £30m. Bissouma had been the main man in Albion's midfield for a number of seasons but the lure of Tottenham and Champions League football proved impossible to resist.
Neal Maupay also left as the striker – who was Albion’s top scorer for the past three campaigns – went to Everton for around £15m. The club also received around £10m for Leo Ostigard as he joined Serie A pacesetters Napoli - having never featured for Albion in the Premier League.
So how is life after Albion for these and the many other players who flew the Seagulls' nest last summer?...