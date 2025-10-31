Brighton's record signing Georginio is searching for his first Premier League goal this season | Getty Images

Brighton vs Leeds United in the Premier League from the Amex Stadium - Saturday, 3pm

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton attacker Georginio is still searching for his best form this season.

Albion's £40m record signing from Leeds United is yet to score in the Premier League this term and struggled last time out in the 4-2 loss at Manchester United. He was not the only one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio, 23, is likely to feature this Saturday for Fabian Hurzeler's team against his former club Leeds United at the Amex Stadium, where he will hope to get off the mark against Daniel Farke's 15th placed men.

"First of all, a very important player," said Fabian Hurzeler to Sussex World when asked to assess Georginio’s contribution so far.

"And of course, he has good games, bad games, good performance, bad performance so far.

"But for us, it's the main thing that he's getting consistency into it and showing the right behaviour. And that's what we daily work with him, where we give him the daily feedback."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton have struggled to replace Joao Pedro this season, following his £60m summer move to Chelsea.

Danny Welbeck, 34, has started to find his best form of late with five goals in last four outings, while Greek arrivals Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas get up to Premier League speed.

Georginio is best in the No 10 role

Georginio has been used as the main striker but his best performances so far have been in the No 10 role where he can drop a little deeper and link the play.

Hurzeler added: "Of course, he's a striker and he wants to score and he's really working hard for it. But in the end, it's not about forcing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you work hard, if you do the small things right, if you play easy, if you show the right effort, there will be the moment where the ball is laying in front of you and you have to just put it into the goal.

"And that's something where we all work together that he gets this moment.

"And then I'm sure that there will be the moment where he's getting back to the shape he was."

Georginio chances of starting against Leeds are good as fellow playmaker Brajan Gruda continues to struggle with a knee injury.

Your next Albion read: Opinion: Are Brighton going backwards under Fabian Hurzeler?