Brighton are set to land Liverpool veteran James Milner on a free transfer this summer – but when will he officially be an Albion player?

Albion are looking to boost their squad as they prepare for their first ever Europa League campaign this coming season. Roberto De Zerbi's team impressed in the Premier League as they played some of the best football in the division and finished in sixth – their highest ever in the top flight.

The Seagulls do though face a summer of change as star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is set to complete his move to Liverpool and Moises Caicedo continues to linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Albion have already added attacker Joao Pedro to their ranks as the Brazilian arrives from Watford for £30m, with Milner and midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Dortmund expected to follow. Milner, 37, is seen as a key arrival from Brighton and his experience and ability to play in a number of positions will be vital for De Zerbi as he prepares to battle in the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao.

Milner is also seen as a positive influence on the numerous youngsters in the Brighton squad and an example of how to have a long and successful career.

However, no deal can be officially completed until the summer transfer window opens on June 14 and new players can be registered.

Milner has won a total of six major honours – including the Premier League and Champions League – after joining the Reds for £35m in 2015.

Klopp previously said: "[Milner] He knows how highly I value him. He is an incredible part of this team and I would love to work together with him even longer.