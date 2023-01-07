World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister scored his first goals since returning from Qatar as Brighton eased past Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough to reach the FA Cup fourth round.
The Argentina international, a half-time replacement for Adam Lallana at the Riverside Stadium, produced deft 58th-minute and 80th-minute finishes to cement a comfortable 5-1 victory for the Premier League side.
First-half goals from Pascal Gross and Lallana either side of Chuba Akpom’s equaliser – his 14th of the season – had set the visitors on their way.
Substitute Deniz Undav added a late fifth on a day when Michael Carrick’s promotion hopefuls were given a taste of what awaits them should they make it out of the second tier this season.
When is the fourth round draw?
The final match of the third will see Arsenal travel to Oxford United on Monday, January 9 and the draw for the fourth round will take place after the match
How to watch?
The draw will be televised on ITV at 10.30pm.
Who is left in the draw?
32 team will enter the draw for the fourth round.
What is the ball for my team?
1 Preston North End
2 Brighton & Hove Albion
3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion
4 Manchester City or Chelsea
5 Stockport County or Walsall
6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley
7 Tottenham Hotspur
8 Derby County or Barnsley
9 Cardiff City or Leeds United
10 Brentford or West Ham United
11 Burnley
12 Coventry City or Wrexham
13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers
14 Aston Villa or Stevenage
15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic
16 Oxford United or Arsenal
17 Fleetwood Town
18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers
19 Grimsby Town or Burton Albion
20 Blackpool
21 Leicester City
22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City
23 Bristol City or Swansea City
24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City
25 Fulham
26 Southampton
27 Sheffield United
28 Shrewsbury Town or Sunderland
29 Sheffield Wednesday or Newcastle United
30 Manchester United or Everton
31 Reading
32 Ipswich Town