When is the FA Cup fourth round draw, where to watch? - Brighton, Sunderland, Leeds, Tottenham, Blackpool and Burnley ball numbers

Brighton and Hove Albion progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with an excellent 5-1 victory against Championship outfit Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium – but who could they and all the third round winners face next?

By Derren Howard
3 hours ago
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 6:40pm

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister scored his first goals since returning from Qatar as Brighton eased past Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

The Argentina international, a half-time replacement for Adam Lallana at the Riverside Stadium, produced deft 58th-minute and 80th-minute finishes to cement a comfortable 5-1 victory for the Premier League side.

First-half goals from Pascal Gross and Lallana either side of Chuba Akpom’s equaliser – his 14th of the season – had set the visitors on their way.

Deniz Undav of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammate Alexis Mac Allister after scoring the team's fifth goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at Middlesbrough
Substitute Deniz Undav added a late fifth on a day when Michael Carrick’s promotion hopefuls were given a taste of what awaits them should they make it out of the second tier this season.

When is the fourth round draw?

The final match of the third will see Arsenal travel to Oxford United on Monday, January 9 and the draw for the fourth round will take place after the match

How to watch?

The draw will be televised on ITV at 10.30pm.

Who is left in the draw?

32 team will enter the draw for the fourth round.

What is the ball for my team?

1 Preston North End

2 Brighton & Hove Albion

3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion

4 Manchester City or Chelsea

5 Stockport County or Walsall

6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley

7 Tottenham Hotspur

8 Derby County or Barnsley

9 Cardiff City or Leeds United

10 Brentford or West Ham United

11 Burnley

12 Coventry City or Wrexham

13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers

14 Aston Villa or Stevenage

15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic

16 Oxford United or Arsenal

17 Fleetwood Town

18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers

19 Grimsby Town or Burton Albion

20 Blackpool

21 Leicester City

22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

23 Bristol City or Swansea City

24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City

25 Fulham

26 Southampton

27 Sheffield United

28 Shrewsbury Town or Sunderland

29 Sheffield Wednesday or Newcastle United

30 Manchester United or Everton

31 Reading

32 Ipswich Town