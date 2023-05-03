Where and how James Milner fits in at Brighton - De Zerbi's dream starting XI for next season
Brighton are closing in on Liverpool veteran midfielder James Milner.
Milner, 37, is out of contract with Jurgen Klopp's team this summer and will be available on a free transfer.
Brighton are keen to add experience to their youthful and talented squad and see the former Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Man City man as the perfect fit.
It is thought Milner, who has 61 England caps to his name, is impressed with the project at Brighton and likes the style of their head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
The Italian has worked well with his veteran players such as Adam Lallana, Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck – and Milner could have a similar positive influence on the squad on and off the pitch. Milner can play anywhere across the midfield and also at right back and has made 38 appearances for the Reds this season and 225 in total since arriving at Anfield from City in 2015 for £26m.
Here's how he could fit in Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton starting XI for next season...