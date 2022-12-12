Where are they now? Finding out what happened to the Brighton promotion squad of 2016/2017

The personal at Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club has changed a fair bit since the side’s promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

The club confirmed promotion on April 17, 2017, with a 2-1 win over Wigan sparking memorable scenes of fans invading the pitch and celebrating with the players and coaching staff.

Albion are currently in their sixth consecutive season in the top-flight following promotion from the Championship under Chris Hughton in 2017, finishing second behind champions Newcastle.

Having narrowly missed out on promotion the season before, losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the play off semi-finals, the Seagulls went on to have brilliant 2016/2017 campaign, leading the pack for most of the season and featuring an eighteen game unbeaten streak.

Brighton's number one for the promotion campaign kept an impressive 20 clean sheets in the 2016/2017 campaign. The keeper then rejected Brighton's offer of a new contract and instead signed for three years with Birmingham City of the Championship the following season. A dip in form lead to a number of loan moves and eventual permanent transfer out of the club to Wycombe, dropping a clanger in the 2022 League One play-off final against Sunderland. Currently playing at Sheffield Wednesday in League One, at the age of 37.

A winless last three games meant they were piped to the title by the Magpies, finishing on 93 points after winning 28 games, drawing and losing nine games each, scoring 74 goals and conceding 40.

From that promotion squad, only Lewis Dunk and Solly March remain at the club, with the rest of the 27-man-squad either being sold, released or retiring from the beautiful game.

SussexWorld has seen what happened to these players since the left the Amex Stadium.

The Brighton legend was captain of the side when they got promoted and finished his playing career at the club, moving to a coaching role at the Amex Stadium in 2019. Currently a part of Graham Potter's set-up at Chelsea.

The Cameroonian left-back was a regular in the first-half of the 2016-2017 season, before injuries hampered his run in the side.. Bong continued to be the club's first choice left back in the Premier League, but fell out of favour when Graham Potter arrived in 2019. He joined Nottingham Forest in January 2020, where he stayed until June 2022 and is currently without a club.

Dale Stephens was key performer throughout the 2016-2017, scoring two goals in 37 appearances and signing a four-year-deal as a reward for his efforts. The 33-year-old made 99 appearances for the club in the Premier League before he signed with Burnley in the summer of 2020 and left the club at the end of last season. Also currently without a club.

The Israeli midfielder was normally utilised from the bench in the promotion season and stayed with the club for two Premier League seasons, despite breaking his leg in the 2017 pre-season. He played in all five games for Brighton to the run up to the 2019 FA Cup Semi Final, but did not play in the 1-0 loss to Manchester City at Wembley. Kayal was released from The Albion in July 2020 after five-and-a-half years with the club and signed for newly-promoted Israeli Premier League Bnei Sakhnin F.C. To date, he has 47 caps for the national side.

The Czech winger made more than 30 appearances as the Seagulls gained promotion to the top-flight. However, he fell out favour quickly and looked to revitalise his career at Milwall, but was unsuccessful. Joined the Czech First League side FK Mladá Boleslav in February 2021, but failed to make an appearance in the 2020-2021 season.

The striker was a regular under Chris Hughton in the Championship, scoring 11 goals in the promotion season. However, was not deemed adequate enough for the Premier League and joined Reading in 2018, where he stayed for three years. Following a season at Derby, is currently plying his trade at League One Oxford, netting four goals in seven game so far this season.

The Israeli striker scored some important goals in the 2016/2017 campaign - including winning goals against Cardiff and Burton Albion - in a devastating frontline alongside Baldock and Glenn Murray. Similar to Baldock, Hemed was never given an opportunity in the Premier League and joined QPR and then Charlton in the Championship. Following spells in Australia with Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers, the 35-year--old returned to his home nation, signing for Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Brighton's talisman in the 2016/2017 won the EFL's Championship Player of the Year after he scored 15 goals and assisting eight to fire Albion to the Premier League. The winger failed to have the same impact in the top flight, scoring five goals in 63 appearances over the next two season, before joining Fulham on loan back in the Championship. After signing permanently with the Cottagers in 2019, he continued to struggle to re-capture his form, taking loan spells at Nottingham Forest and most recently Super League Greece club Volos.

The experienced Belgium defender spent the 2016-2017 season on-loan from West Bromwich Albion and was a solid back-up left-back to Gaëtan Bong. The following season, he returned to his home country, playing for Standard Liege for three seasons, winning the league and cup double in 2018. Currently playing for the Tony Bloom-owned Union SG in 2020.

The veteran midfielder used his experience and class to held guide Brighton to promotion, scoring from 50 yards in a 2–0 win against Bristol City in November 2016. The following season, Sidwell missed the whole campaign due to back and ankle injuries and retired from professional football. Now has a prominent career in the media, being seen regularly as a BT Sport pundit.

The Scottish striker scored two goals in 35 appearances (20 of which were from the bench). Following a loan spell at Rangers, Murphy signed permanently with the SPL giants, but has failed to make an impact north of the border. Is currently on loan at League Two Mansfield

The legendary striker was the Championship joint top-goal scorer, alongside Dwight Gayle, the year that Brighton got promoted. He continued his rich vein of goal scoring form in the Premier League, becoming only the second Brighton player to score more than 100 goals for the club. His 25 goals across two seasons kept Albion in the Premier League and even started talks of and England call-up. Following two loan spells at Watford and Nottingham Forest, Murrary announced his retirement, aged 37. Now works as a television and radio pundit.

Goldston was set to be regular starter for Chris Hughton, but was discovered to have a heart defect in a screening in February and sidelined for the remainder of the season to have preventative surgery. Following a season on the fringes of the squad in the Premier League, Goldston signed for Rangers and has come from strength-to-strength. Playing a major role in winning the Scottish league and cup double and starting in the 2022 Europa League Final, which the Gers lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The midfielder played 33 times in the Brighton promotion season, but never had the opportunity to play Premier League football at the Amex Stadium, being sent out on a season-long to Fulham in July 2017. He then joined Sheffield United on a similar deal, helping the club gain promotion to the top flight and signing permanently for the Blades midway through the season. Has since go on to make 189 appearances for the South Yorkshire club.

The Republic of Ireland international signed for Albion from Blackburn in the summer of 2016 for a club record fee, helping the club to gain promotion with more than 30 appearances that season. He continued to be an important player for both Hughton and Potter in the Premier League, making over 100 Premier League appearances. Last season, the central defender won the SPL title whilst on loan at Celtic and is currently playing for Fulham.

The veteran defender struggled with injuries in the 2016-17 campaign, playing only ten games and would retire from the game in 2018. He took up the position of assistant coach with Brighton's under-23 team, which he combined with appearing as a pundit on Sky Sports. He is currently head coach at Hull City, who are struggling at 20th in the current Championship table.

The current AC MIlan central defender played his first senior season at the Amex Stadium, whilst on loan from Chelsea, making nine appearances for the club that season. He has since gone on to play Champions League and international-level football, winning the Serie A title in 2022. Many were disappointed the young centre-back was not called up for Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.