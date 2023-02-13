Where Brighton, Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham and Crystal Palace sit without VAR - gallery

Roberto De Zerbi’s team have not always enjoyed the best of fortunes with the video technology this season and they have had a Premier League high of seven VAR calls going against them so far.

In one of the more baffling errors yet since the introduction of video technology, VAR official John Brooks wrongly ruled out a goal by Albion’s Pervis Estupinan after drawing the offside lines against the wrong Palace player, one of two major offside errors by VARs during Saturday’s action. It proved decisive as Brighton, who are battling for European qualification this season, dropped two points after a James Tomkins header cancelled out Solly March’s opener. Brooks has since been replaced for two matches and is no longer on VAR duty for the for Monday night’s Merseyside derby and the Arsenal v Manchester City match on Wednesday.