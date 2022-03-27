The Seagulls have faced an up and down campaign.

It’s been a topsy-turvy season for Brighton.

After a blistering start, Albion have wilted somewhat in recent weeks, and now look as if they are consigned to a mid-table finish this term.

But how have their fans reacted to the ongoing back and forth?

New research from Bookmakers.tv has analysed over three million tweets from Premier League fans over the course of the season, and has determined each side’s most positive and negative weeks by counting up what percentage of their social media interactions were generally unfavourable.

The percentage differences have then been ranked to find out who the top flight’s most “fickle” fans are.

Check out the findings, ranking each fanbase from most to least changeable, below...

1. 1st: West Ham Highest weekly negative sentiment: 39.8%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 13.5 %. Difference: 26.3%.

2. 2nd: Arsenal Highest weekly negative sentiment: 41.3%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 16.4 %. Difference: 24.9%.

3. 3rd: Burnley Highest weekly negative sentiment: 33.9%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 9.9%. Difference: 24%.

4. 4th: Tottenham Hotspur Highest weekly negative sentiment: 35.3%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 11.8%. Difference: 23.5%.