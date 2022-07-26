Brighton and Hove Albion fans enjoyed a ninth placed finish in the Premier League last season

Graham Potter guided his team to a record breaking ninth in the top flight last term and expectations are high this campaign.

Brighton have though lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma, who joined Tottenham in a £30m deal earlier this window – and Manchester City continue to track their star man Marc Cucurella.

Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions had an initial £30m bid for the Spaniard rejected but are expected to return with a higher offer.

Potter will not want to lose two star players this window, especially as incomings have been fairly slow.

Albion have so far added 18-year-old Paraguay international Julio Enciso and attacker Simon Adingra – who was immediately loaned to Union SG of Belgium.

Ahead of the new PL campaign, Sky Bet and YouGov have teamed up and completed a survey as part of their Fan Hopes campaign.

The research asked fans of each Premier League club a series of questions to determine how confident they were feeling about their team’s chances this time round.

As a result of the survey, we can see which fanbases are the most and least hopeful about the season ahead from a scale of 1-10 (1 being not optimistic at all, 10 being very optimistic).