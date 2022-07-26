Where Brighton, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Fulham will finish in the Premier League – based on fans’ confidence

Brighton and Hove Albion fans enjoyed a ninth placed finish in the Premier League last season and open this campaign at Old Trafford against Manchester United on August 7

Graham Potter guided his team to a record breaking ninth in the top flight last term and expectations from Seagulls fans are high this campaign.

Brighton have though lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma, who joined Tottenham in a £30m deal earlier this window – and Manchester City continue to track their star man Marc Cucurella.

Potter will not want to lose two star players this window, especially as incomings have been fairly slow.

Albion have so far added 18-year-old Paraguay international Julio Enciso and attacker Simon Adingra – who was immediately loaned to Union SG of Belgium.