Where Brighton, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Fulham will finish in the Premier League – based on fans’ confidence

Brighton and Hove Albion kick-off their new Premier League season against Manchester United at Old Trafford – but how confident are the fans for the season ahead?

By Derren Howard
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 5:35 pm
Brighton and Hove Albion fans enjoyed a ninth place finish in the Premier League last season
Graham Potter guided his team to a record breaking ninth in the top flight last term and expectations from Seagulls fans are high this campaign.

Brighton have though lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma, who joined Tottenham in a £30m deal earlier this window – and Manchester City continue to track their star man Marc Cucurella.

Potter will not want to lose two star players this window, especially as incomings have been fairly slow.

Albion have so far added 18-year-old Paraguay international Julio Enciso and attacker Simon Adingra – who was immediately loaned to Union SG of Belgium.

Sky Bet and YouGov conducted a survey for their Fan Hopes campaign. Here is how the table might finish according to fans' opinions (from lowest to highest)...

