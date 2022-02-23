The popular pundit has given his opinion on Albion’s campaign so far.

All in all, Brighton will be pleased with the progress they have made under Graham Potter this season.

After a blistering start, the Seagulls have faded a little in recent weeks, but still sit in the top half of the table, and have never looked remotely bothered by the threat of relegation.

Throughout the current campaign, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson has made his weekly scoreline predictions for BBC Sport, playing against a different celebrity guest each week.

Here’s a look at how Brighton would be faring in the Premier League table, if all of Lawro’s scoreline predictions had come true so far in the 2021/22 season:

1. Manchester City Played: 25. W: 22. D: 3. L: 0. Pts: 69. +/-: 0

2. Manchester United Played: 25. W: 20. D: 2. L: 3. Pts: 62. +/-: +2

3. Liverpool Played: 24. W: 17. D: 7. L: 0. Pts: 58. +/-: -1

4. Chelsea Played: 24. W: 17. D: 6. L: 1. Pts: 57. +/-: -1