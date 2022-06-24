Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom has been the driving force behind his club's Premier League success

Where Brighton owner Tony Bloom ranks among Premier League rich list – compared to Crystal Palace, Fulham, Brentford, Arsenal, Chelsea and more

Tony Bloom has been the driving force and financial backer behind Brighton and Hove Albion’s rise – but where does he rank in the Premier League rich list?

By Derren Howard
Friday, 24th June 2022, 1:30 pm

Under the careful guidance of chairman and owner Tony Bloom, Brighton and Hove Albion secured their highest ever finish in the Premier League last term in ninth place.

It’s been a meticulously planned rise for the Seagulls as they now prepare for their sixth consecutive season in the top flight.

Bloom has backed his club with significant funds as they compete with financial giants in the richest league in the world.

The Albion are up against the likes Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal – all of whom have vast wealth.

But Bloom’s Albion continue to punch above their weight thanks to clever dealings in the transfer market and a forward-thinking head coach in Graham Potter.

But where does Bloom rank in the Premier League owner’s rich list?

1. Newcastle United

Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

2. Manchester City

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales

3. Chelsea

Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales

4. Fulham

Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Tony BloomPremier LeagueBrightonCrystal PalaceFulham
Next Page
Page 1 of 5