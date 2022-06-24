Where Brighton owner Tony Bloom ranks among Premier League rich list – compared to Crystal Palace, Fulham, Brentford, Arsenal, Chelsea and more

Under the careful guidance of chairman and owner Tony Bloom, Brighton and Hove Albion secured their highest ever finish in the Premier League last term in ninth place.
It’s been a meticulously planned rise for the Seagulls as they now prepare for their sixth consecutive season in the top flight.
Bloom has backed his club with significant funds as they compete with financial giants in the richest league in the world.
The Albion are up against the likes Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal – all of whom have vast wealth.
But Bloom’s Albion continue to punch above their weight thanks to clever dealings in the transfer market and a forward-thinking head coach in Graham Potter.
But where does Bloom rank in the Premier League owner’s rich list?