Where Brighton owner Tony Bloom ranks among Premier League rich list – compared to Crystal Palace, Fulham, Brentford, Arsenal, Chelsea and more

Under the careful guidance of chairman and owner Tony Bloom, Brighton and Hove Albion secured their highest ever finish in the Premier League last term in ninth place.

It’s been a meticulously planned rise for the Seagulls as they now prepare for their sixth consecutive season in the top flight.

Bloom has backed his club with significant funds as they compete with financial giants in the richest league in the world.

The Albion are up against the likes Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal – all of whom have vast wealth.

But Bloom’s Albion continue to punch above their weight thanks to clever dealings in the transfer market and a forward-thinking head coach in Graham Potter.

But where does Bloom rank in the Premier League owner’s rich list?

1. Newcastle United Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Manchester City Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Fulham Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales