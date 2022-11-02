The Amex was rocking last Saturday as Brighton thrashed Graham Potter's Chelsea 4-1. It was Roberto De Zerbi's first win as Albion boss and one that the fans enjoyed to the max after Chelsea spent most of last summer prising away Albion's player of the year Marc Cucurella, head coach Potter and most of the backroom management team.

The attendance was an Amex Stadium record of 31,746 – but in truth it felt and sounded like double that. The atmosphere was one of the best experienced for Brighton home match.

The support has been fantastic but what does Albion's average attendance for the 2022/23 season so far look like and how does it compare to the other 19 teams in the division - including rivals like Crystal Palace, Fulham, Southampton, Brentford, West Ham and Chelsea?

Here is the average attendance for all 20 Premier League clubs so far this season and some of the most recent images of their supporters enjoying the action...

1. Bournemouth Average attendance: 10,213 Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. Brentford Average attendance: 17,077 Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3. Fulham Average attendance: 22,530 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace Average attendance: 24,385 Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales