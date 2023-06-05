Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorld
Where data experts expect Brighton to finish in the Premier League next season - compared to Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham and Crystal Palace - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a record-breaking Premier League campaign last season but where are they tipped to finish in 2023-24?
By Derren Howard
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

Brighton players will get a brief moment to reflect upon their achievements before preparations begin for a historic 2023-24 season. Albion finished sixth in the Premier League last term and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history. But head coach Roberto De Zerbi said recently football is always about the tomorrow, so while they quite rightly celebrated a memorable year, attentions will soon turn to the next. In fact the summer transfer window opens Wednesday June 14 and the Premier League fixtures will be announced the following day. Albion head to the East Coast of America for the Premier League summer series on July 22, where they will play Chelsea, Brentford and Newcastle. It's all good preparation for the Premier League, which will kick-off once more Saturday, August 12.

Based on their odds for winning the title, here's how the data experts at Oddschecker tip Brighton to get on next season in the PL alongside their rivals...

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, acknowledges the fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match at Aston Villa

1.

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, acknowledges the fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match at Aston Villa Photo: Matthew Lewis

Title odds: 3000/1

2. Luton Town

Title odds: 3000/1 Photo: Richard Heathcote

Title odds: 2500/1

3. Sheffield United

Title odds: 2500/1 Photo: Matthew Lewis

Title odds: 1500/1

4. Burnley

Title odds: 1500/1 Photo: Gareth Copley

Related topics:Premier LeagueWest HamTottenhamCrystal PalaceBrightonChelseaEuropa LeagueAlbionBrentford