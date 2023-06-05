Brighton players will get a brief moment to reflect upon their achievements before preparations begin for a historic 2023-24 season. Albion finished sixth in the Premier League last term and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history. But head coach Roberto De Zerbi said recently football is always about the tomorrow, so while they quite rightly celebrated a memorable year, attentions will soon turn to the next. In fact the summer transfer window opens Wednesday June 14 and the Premier League fixtures will be announced the following day. Albion head to the East Coast of America for the Premier League summer series on July 22, where they will play Chelsea, Brentford and Newcastle. It's all good preparation for the Premier League, which will kick-off once more Saturday, August 12.