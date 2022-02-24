Where Graham Potter ranks in the list of highest paid Premier League managers - compared to Steven Gerrard, Patrick Vieira and Ralph Hasenhuttl

Potter has impressed since he arrived at Brighton from Swansea in 2019.

He has overseen huge progress at the Amex Stadium and completely revamped their playing style as well giving youngsters their chance to shine in the first team.

Albion are currently on track to achieve their highest ever Premier League finish and his fine work has not gone unnoticed by the top clubs.

Potter has recently been linked with roles at Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham and last week pundits Ian Wright and Andy Cole agreed his next position should be with a top four club.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola also described him as the best English coach around and said he is hugely positive for domestic football.

It's high praise indeed for Potter who insists he is happy at Albion where he receives the full support of the board and chairman Tony Bloom.

Potter is contracted with Brighton until 2025 but where does he rank in the Premier League manager rich list compared to his rivals, according to Talksport.Scroll down and click through.

1. Pep Guardiola The Man City boss is said to be the highest earner at £19m per annum

2. Jurgen Klopp £16m for the Liverpool boss

3. Antonio Conte The Tottenham boss negotiated £15m per annum

4. Brendan Rodgers A king's ransom at the King Power. The Leicester boss is on £10m per annum