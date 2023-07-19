Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea continue their preparations for the new Premier League season as transfer discussions between the two rivals continue – but where are they forecast to finish this term?

Brighton have rejected a second bid from Chelsea for star midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Blues’ latest offer for the Ecuador international is believed to be around £70million.

Caicedo requested to leave Albion in January amid interest from Arsenal but in March signed a new contract until 2027.

The 21-year-old, who last season helped the Seagulls qualify for Europe for the first time and reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, remains of interest to a number of Premier League rivals.

Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season and above Chelsea who came in 12th

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle for a reported £4.5m in February 2021 before being loaned to Belgian side Beerschot.

He made his top-flight debut in April 2022 and has played 53 times during his time at the Amex Stadium, scoring two goals.

Chelsea and Brighton are scheduled to meet on Saturday in Philadelphia in a six-team Premier League pre-season tournament. So far this window Brighton have signed Joao Pedro from Watford for £30m and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen joined from Anderlecht for around £16m. Albion also bolstered their midfield options with the free transfer arrivals of James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud.

New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is in the process of overhauling his squad following the club’s worst season in almost 30 years.

