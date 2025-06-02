Jack Hinshelwood of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton are well known for developing players through their youth ranks. The likes of Lewis Dunk and Jack Hinshelwood have been key players for the Seagulls this term.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said to Sussex World: “Homegrown players, it's always important to have them on the pitch because they represent the culture from this club.

“They represent the value from the club, they understand the club, they understand what it means for the fans, for the whole club to play a derby.

“So that's why it's very important to have them on the pitch, not only against Palace, but also when we play against other teams.

“I love to have players on the pitch who are homegrown, who are here in this club for a long time, because I think it's always a good thing when players come through the youth academy.

“When players went through all the youth teams here and understand the club. I think it's always important to have these players also in the team.”

Liverpool gave the most playing time to homegrown players in the 2024-25 Premier League, while Manchester United used the most graduates of their own academy.

How Brighton compare to Premier League rivals

(All figures include stoppage time and are rounded to the nearest minute, meaning player totals may not add up exactly to their club’s total.)

1 Liverpool 6,922 minutes: (Trent Alexander-Arnold 2,575, Curtis Jones 1,892, Caoimhin Kelleher 1,001, Conor Bradley 846, Jarell Quansah 574, Vitezslav Jaros 18, Jayden Danns 16)

2 Manchester United 6,292: (Alejandro Garnacho 2,443, Kobbie Mainoo 1,787, Marcus Rashford 1,056, Jonny Evans 362, Toby Collyer 218, Chido Obi 218, Tyler Fredricson 178, Scott McTominay 30)

3 Chelsea 6,150 minutes: (Levi Colwill 3,512, Reece James 1,203, Trevoh Chalobah 1,019, Tyrique George 221, Josh Acheampong 190, Shim Mheuka 5)

4 Manchester City 5,121: (Rico Lewis 2,057, Phil Foden 1,930, Nico O’Reilly 577, James McAtee 411, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey 114, Oscar Bobb 30)

5 Arsenal 4,405: (Bukayo Saka 1,877, Myles Lewis-Skelly 1,498, Ethan Nwaneri 1,013, Nathan Butler Oyedeji 11, Reiss Nelson 7)

6 Brighton 4,403: (Lewis Dunk 2,354, Jack Hinshelwood 2,035, Harry Howell 14)

7 Crystal Palace 3,946: (Tyrick Mitchell 3,346, Nathaniel Clyne 557, Caleb Kporha 24, Asher Agbinone 19)

8 Southampton 3,480: (Tyler Dibling 2,071, Will Smallbone 792, Adam Lallana 424, Jay Robinson 153, Sam Amo-Ameyaw 41)

9 Leicester 2,526: (Luke Thomas 1,218, Kasey McAteer 962, Jeremy Monga 149, Hamza Choudhury 148, Jake Evans 37, Olabade Aluko 7, Will Alves 6)

10 Nottingham Forest 2,179: (Ryan Yates 2,179)

11 Aston Villa 2,161: (Jacob Ramsey 1,761, Jaden Philogene 400)

12 Newcastle 1,326: (Sean Longstaff 939, Lewis Miley 387)

13 Ipswich 1,310: (Luke Woolfenden 1,310)

14 Fulham 841: (Ryan Sessegnon 662, Josh King 176, Jay Stansfield 4)

15 West Ham 809: (Oli Scarles 745, Lewis Orford 60, Kaelan Casey 4)

16 Tottenham 602: (Mikey Moore 410, Brandon Austin 107, Dane Scarlett 50, Will Lankshear 19, Alfie Dorrington 16)

17 Bournemouth 542: (Mark Travers 499, Ben Winterburn 41, Remy Rees-Dottin 1)

18 Everton 157: (Roman Dixon 98, Harrison Armstrong 58)

19 Brentford 8: (Ryan Trevitt 8) 20 Wolves 0.