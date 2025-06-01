The new-look Fifa Club World Cup will feature 32 teams - including Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester CityThe new-look Fifa Club World Cup will feature 32 teams - including Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City
The new-look Fifa Club World Cup will feature 32 teams - including Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City

Who are the wealthiest clubs at 2025 Club World Cup? Here are all 32 teams – Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Miami and co

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 1st Jun 2025, 05:00 BST
The 2025 Club World Cup takes place in the United States across 12 stadiums – June 15 to July 13

Two Premier League teams – Chelsea and Manchester City – will compete in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup later this month.

The tournament starts on June 15, with the final taking place on July 13. Defending champions Manchester City have been grouped with Juventus, while Chelsea have been drawn in the same group as Flamengo.

Some of the biggest teams in the world are set to compete in the United States. The winners of the tournament will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA, with total prize money of £774m ($1bn) to be shared between the 32 clubs.

Here’s the wealthiest clubs at 2025 Club World Cup – including Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Miami...

Estimated net worth: $6.7 billion (Forbes, May 2025) - Tops the list, boosted by Champions League success and global brand

1. Real Madrid

Estimated net worth: $6.7 billion (Forbes, May 2025) - Tops the list, boosted by Champions League success and global brand Photo: Denis Doyle

Estimated: $5.2 billion (Forbes, May 2025) - Strong revenue from Premier League and Champions League wins

2. Manchester City

Estimated: $5.2 billion (Forbes, May 2025) - Strong revenue from Premier League and Champions League wins Photo: Alex Davidson

Estimated: $3.13 billion (Forbes, May 2025) - Solid value despite inconsistent recent performance, aided by ownership investment

3. Chelsea

Estimated: $3.13 billion (Forbes, May 2025) - Solid value despite inconsistent recent performance, aided by ownership investment Photo: SERGEI GAPON

Estimated: $5 billion (Forbes, May 2025) - Dominant in Germany, with consistent European success.

4. Bayern Munich

Estimated: $5 billion (Forbes, May 2025) - Dominant in Germany, with consistent European success. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:ChelseaReal MadridJuventusUnited StatesManchester CityPremier League
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice