Two Premier League teams – Chelsea and Manchester City – will compete in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup later this month.
The tournament starts on June 15, with the final taking place on July 13. Defending champions Manchester City have been grouped with Juventus, while Chelsea have been drawn in the same group as Flamengo.
Some of the biggest teams in the world are set to compete in the United States. The winners of the tournament will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA, with total prize money of £774m ($1bn) to be shared between the 32 clubs.
Here’s the wealthiest clubs at 2025 Club World Cup – including Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Miami...
