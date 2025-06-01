Two Premier League teams – Chelsea and Manchester City – will compete in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup later this month.

The tournament starts on June 15, with the final taking place on July 13. Defending champions Manchester City have been grouped with Juventus, while Chelsea have been drawn in the same group as Flamengo.

Some of the biggest teams in the world are set to compete in the United States. The winners of the tournament will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA, with total prize money of £774m ($1bn) to be shared between the 32 clubs.

Here’s the wealthiest clubs at 2025 Club World Cup – including Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Miami...

1 . Real Madrid Estimated net worth: $6.7 billion (Forbes, May 2025) - Tops the list, boosted by Champions League success and global brand Photo: Denis Doyle

2 . Manchester City Estimated: $5.2 billion (Forbes, May 2025) - Strong revenue from Premier League and Champions League wins Photo: Alex Davidson

3 . Chelsea Estimated: $3.13 billion (Forbes, May 2025) - Solid value despite inconsistent recent performance, aided by ownership investment Photo: SERGEI GAPON