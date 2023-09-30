Who is young Brighton star Jack Hinshelwood and what Adam Lallana said about him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hinshelwood, 18, made an appearance from the bench at Chelsea in midweek in the Carabao Cup and was named in the starting XI today in the midfield alongside Billy Gilmour.

It’s a vital role for Brighton but head coach Roberto De Zerbi trusts his young midfielder in the absence of experienced campaigners Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana and James Milner, who are all injured.

Hinshelwood made his league debut for Brighton in the final game of last season at Villa Park and also featured for the Albion in the Premier League summer series in America at the start of the season. Hinshelwood – who joined the Brighton academy at the age of seven and has progressed through the ranks – is a classy operator, comfortable on the ball and can play in a variety of roles, including full-back and in midfield.

Jack Hinshelwood was a surprise inclusion in the Brighton line-up at Aston Villa

Hinshelwood made a little history after his debut at Villa Park last term. Apparently, he's the first fourth generation footballer to play professionally in England as his Great Grandad Wally played for Chelsea and Fulham in the 1950s. His Grandad Paul was a regular at Crystal Palace, Oxford and Millwall and his Dad Adam – who is now manager at Worthing – played for Brighton.

During the Premier League Summer Series pre-season tournament, Hinshelwood performed well against Chelsea, Brentford and Newcastle. Brighton’s experienced midfielder and former Liverpool man Lallana said; “Jack Hinshelwood was very good – you’re going to see a lot of him, he’s a very good young player.”

Head coach De Zerbi, speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the match said: “I love his personality. He is very young but big potential. [He has] personality and courage and we need to keep this. I love to play young players, he deserves to play and I am pleased to put him on the pitch."

The Italian made four changes to the Brighton team that won 3-1 against Bournemouth in the Premier League last week. Goalkeeper Jason Steele is back between the sticks ahead of Bart Verbruggen and Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma and Hinshelwood are also in. Mahmoud Dahoud, Facundo Buonanotte and Simon Adingra drop to the bench.

Brighton XI: Steele, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, March, Welbeck, Mitoma, Ferguson. Substitutes: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Igor, Dahoud, Joao Pedro, Baleba, Adingra, van Hecke, Fati.