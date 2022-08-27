Edit Account-Sign Out
Why Adam Lallana was missing from Graham Potter's starting XI against Leeds United

Adam Lallana was the one change in Graham Potter's starting XI for their Premier League clash against Leeds United.

By Derren Howard
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 3:38 pm

Brighton handed a full debut to Pervis Estupinan for the clash with fellow unbeaten side Leeds.

Left-back Estupinan Adam Lallana in the only change to the Seagulls team which began last weekend’s 2-0 win at West Ham.

Lallana, who had started all of Albion's opening three fixtures, was ruled-out for the Leeds clash with a ‘minor calf injury’.

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana had previously started all of Albion's Premier League matches this season

The former Liverpool man is now doubtful for Albion’s Tuesday night clash at Fulham.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch named an unchanged starting XI after thumping Chelsea 3-0.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwil, Mwepu, Alzate, Undav, Mitoma, Ferguson, Van Hecke

Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Summerville, Sinisterra, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich

