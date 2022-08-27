Why Adam Lallana was missing from Graham Potter's starting XI against Leeds United
Adam Lallana was the one change in Graham Potter's starting XI for their Premier League clash against Leeds United.
Brighton handed a full debut to Pervis Estupinan for the clash with fellow unbeaten side Leeds.
Left-back Estupinan Adam Lallana in the only change to the Seagulls team which began last weekend’s 2-0 win at West Ham.
Lallana, who had started all of Albion's opening three fixtures, was ruled-out for the Leeds clash with a ‘minor calf injury’.
The former Liverpool man is now doubtful for Albion’s Tuesday night clash at Fulham.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch named an unchanged starting XI after thumping Chelsea 3-0.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Trossard, Welbeck
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwil, Mwepu, Alzate, Undav, Mitoma, Ferguson, Van Hecke
Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo
Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Summerville, Sinisterra, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich