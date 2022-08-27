Why Adam Lallana was missing from Graham Potter's starting XI against Leeds United

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton handed a full debut to Pervis Estupinan for the clash with fellow unbeaten side Leeds.

Left-back Estupinan Adam Lallana in the only change to the Seagulls team which began last weekend’s 2-0 win at West Ham.

Lallana, who had started all of Albion's opening three fixtures, was ruled-out for the Leeds clash with a ‘minor calf injury’.

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana had previously started all of Albion's Premier League matches this season

The former Liverpool man is now doubtful for Albion’s Tuesday night clash at Fulham.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch named an unchanged starting XI after thumping Chelsea 3-0.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwil, Mwepu, Alzate, Undav, Mitoma, Ferguson, Van Hecke

Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo