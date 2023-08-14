Why Adam Webster missed Brighton's victory against Luton Town and Adam Lallana update ahead of Wolves

Brighton’s experienced central defender Adam Webster was a surprise omission from their opening day 4-1 Premier League victory against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium.

Webster, 28, featured in pre-season for the Seagulls – including the final tune-up against Rayo Vallecano – but missed out against the Hatters. Defender Jan Paul van Hecke was drafted in and played well alongside skipper Lewis Dunk against a fired-up but limited Luton attack.

After the victory head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Webster was not quite ready for the opening match and will work on his fitness ahead of their second fixture of the season at Wolves this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has since confirmed Webster’s issue is “minor” and will be fit and available for selection at Molineux Stadium this weekend.

Brighton defender Adam Webster missed the Premier League opener against Luton Town last Saturday

De Zerbi said: "I don’t want to lose players. Webster and Lallana I did not want to take risk with them. They could play but for these two players who have a problem – or potential problem – I don’t want to lose a player if I can.”

Former Chelsea man Billy Gilmour will also hope to force his way into the starting XI at Wolves. Pascal Gross and Mo Dahoud were selected ahead of the former Chelsea man against Luton as Brighton’s midfield starts to rebuild after losing Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, with Moises Caicedo expected to complete his record breaking transfer to Chelsea.

"We lost Mac Allister, [Levi] Colwill and Caicedo and today we lose Webster,” said De Zerbi. “Dahoud is a great player for us because he is good for our idea or football and style of play. But Dahoud is different to Moises Caicedo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi previously said that Gilmour has improved during his time with the club and has the potential to be one of the “leaders of the team.”

Solly March and Joao Pedro placed Brighton into a 2-0 lead against Luton before they were pegged back by a dubious penalty awarded against Dunk for handball and Morris netted for the visitors from the spot. Albion’s attacking options from the bench however made the difference and goals from Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson sealed victory.

"He is another big talent,” said De Zerbi on Andingra. “Mitoma is Mitoma but Andingra will be very important because we play around 60 games this season. It will be difficult to fix a clear first XI. We have players and I have to decided the best XI depending on the game.