Why Brighton and Crystal Palace remains postponed despite rail strike call-off – when do Albion play next?
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium was originally postponed due to a rail strike.
Albion, who are fourth in the Premier League, were set to face Bournemouth last weekend but their trip to the Vitality Stadium was postponed due to the death of the Queen.
Albion were then due to face old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, September 17 but it was previously postponed because of a scheduled rail strike.
That rail strike is now no longer set to take place but it understood the match cannot be un-postponed as it's too short notice and there remains too much uncertainty around policing requirements in London for the Queen's funeral.
The Premier League is then scheduled for an international break and Albion are not due back in action until their clash at Anfield on October 1.
The break suits Albion as they are currently without a manager after Chelsea brought Graham Potter and their entire management team for around £22m last week.
Brighton continue their search for a successor and hope to have a new person at the helm in time to face Liverpool.
Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: "It’s a balance between making sure we cover our ground thoroughly and go through our process diligently, but at the same time give ourselves the best opportunity for as minimal an amount of disruption to our preparations for our next game.
"Sadly we’re in a position where we had an enforced absence and a different kind of absence for next weekend with the Crystal Palace game, then we’ve got the international break, so we’ve got this very unusual combination of circumstances that have given us that little bit of extra time, which is valuable, but it’s not something that makes us complacent about the process, we’re still working as hard as we can to follow it and to complete it."