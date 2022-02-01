Why Brighton rejected Yves Bissouma offers and said no to Arsenal and Blackburn men in transfer window

Brighton's Yves Bissouma is a much sought after talent

The focus was on talent for the future but there was little to help head coach Graham Potter in the here and now.

Not that there was any urgency to greatly improve the first team squad - Brighton are after-all ninth in the Premier League and are on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.

Yves Bissouma

The Mali international remains Albion's most prized asset and has been their best midfielder for the last few seasons.

This window he was away at the Africa Cup of Nations but still attracted interest from the Premier League's big spenders.

Liverpool, Man United, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Newcastle were all said to be keen but Brighton however were in no mood to sell this window.

Bisosuma, 25, has 18 months remaining on his contract and joined Albion in 2018 for £15m from Lille. He has thrived under Graham Potter and is rated as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The most serious interest seemed to arrive from Aston Villa but it was not enough for Albion to part with their prize asset. Bissouma is valued at around the £40m mark but a summer move remains more likely.

Brighton are ninth in the Premier League standings and Bissouma will play a vital role in the second half of the season as they look to secure their highest ever Premier League finish.

Next summer however could be a different story and any offers above £40m will likely be seriously considered as his contract runs down

Eddie Nketiah

Quite an odd situation at Arsenal surrounding Eddie Nketiah. The 21-year-old is of of contract with the Gunners this summer but contract talks continue to be problematic.

Brighton, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and teams from the Bundesliga were all said to be keen in January but a deal failed to materialise.

The situation surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seemed to complicate issues as the highly paid striker eventual agreed to a switch to Barcelona.

Nketiah remains an interesting option for Albion this summer but Arsenal are yet to decide on his long term future.

Ben Brereton Díaz

The Blackburn striker attracted plenty of talk this window but there was little in the way of serious bids for the Chile international.

Brighton were one of a number of clubs said to be monitoring the 22-year-old but Diaz remains in the Championship.

The former Notttinghman Forest man has 22 goals in 34 appearances for Tony Mowbray's team this campaign and even attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona.

Albion remain keen to boost their attacking options in the short term but were reluctant to part with £20m plus on striker who has had one prolific season season in the second tier.

Brereton Díaz is without doubt a serious talent but clubs at the highest level will be waiting to see if he can finish the campain as strongly as he started.