Why Brighton's 'top' summer signing was dropped from the squad amid Chelsea and Arsenal transfer warning

The future of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Mo Dahoud looks uncertain as the Seagulls prepare for the second half of the campaign.

Dahoud, 28, arrived last summer on a free transfer on a four year contract after six years with Borussia Dortmund. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi was excited by the arrival of the German international and said at the time, “I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo and I’m sure he is going to be a top player for us.”

It has however proved a tough period for Dahoud, who made just six starts in the Premier League this term and has been seen just twice following his red card against Sheffield United at the Amex Stadium back in November.

Mahmoud Dahoud of Brighton has struggled to establish himself in the Premier League this term

He played the last 20 minutes during Brighton's 1-0 win in the Europa League at AEK Athens and his last outing was a start in the 1-1 draw against Burnley on December 9, where he was hooked at halftime.

Dahoud was signed with the intention of helping to fill the midfield void created by the exits of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

The former Dortmund man has shown brief glimpses of his ability and at his best he looks a silky smooth operator capable of picking perfect passes and keeping possession. But the Premier League is an intense environment and De Zerbi is of course a demanding head coach.

The FA Cup third round clash at Stoke City last Saturday could have been an opportunity to kick-start his Albion career but the German was left from the squad altogether and prior to the match De Zerbi admitted he had stern words with his midfielder.

“I have already spoken to him [Dahoud] a lot of times,” De Zerbi said. “I expect more and more from him. More quality, personality, energy, enthusiasm. I was clear with him. It can be difficult at the beginning in another country. In the end, we are competing at the first level of football and you need time, but football, sometimes, can’t give that time.”

De Zerbi is a manager not to be trifled with and Dahoud could face a tricky path back to the first team and a return to De Zerbi’s good books. The circumstances were different but previously De Zerbi has taken a tough stance with Robert Sanchez and Leo Trossard when they fell short of the behaviour he expects.

Both Sanchez and Trossard were taken away from the first team and were later moved on to Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

