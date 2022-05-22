Why Leandro Trossard is not playing for Brighton against West Ham in Premier League curtain closer

Trossard has been in fine form Brighton of late and has scored four goals in his last six matches as Graham Potter’s team have finished the Premier League campaign strongly.

Trossard has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium and has just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer.

He has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United and West Ham – and stated earlier this season that he is prepared to listen to other offers.

His absence from the squad to face West Ham today prompted talk it could be related to a potential move away.

But the Belgian did take a few hefty knocks in the previous match where Brighton drew 1-1 at Leeds United and the 26-year-old failed to recover in time to face the Hammers.

A ‘minor injury’ was then confirmed by his representative who was in attendance at the Amex Stadium for the final match of the season.

Trossard is however expected to be fit in time for Nations League duty with Belgium next month.

Elsewhere, Brighton boss Potter says Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck are close to agreeing new deals at the Amex Stadium.

The future of the Seagulls pair had been uncertain, with their current contracts set to expire in the summer.

Potter, whose side finish the Premier League campaign at home to West Ham on Sunday, expects extensions to be announced imminently.

“Pascal and Danny are really close, I think, to agreeing everything for next year,” he said.

“I think it’s just a matter of time, a bit of formality, so that’s great.”

Creative midfielder Gross, 30, has scored 16 Premier League goals and provided 26 assists in 154 appearances since joining Albion from German club Ingolstadt in 2017.