Why Manchester United vs Brighton is NOT on BT Sport, Sky Sports or Amazon Prime Video

The Man United and Brighton match will no longer be shown live on TV

Albion sit ninth in the table and are on track to record their highest-ever top-flight points tally and league finish.

The Seagulls made it seven Premier League games unbeaten on Saturday thanks to a 2-0 win at struggling Watford.

And Brighton will be confident of extending that run when they visit Old Trafford in midweek.

Albion have lost just one of their last 12 away games in the Premier League, winning four and drawing seven. No team in the top-flight has lost fewer away games than the Seagulls this season (one).

United, meanwhile, have been misfiring of late. They have drawn their last three games 1-1 and have settled into an alarming pattern. It sounds like an upset waiting to happen and a match-up perfect for live TV.

So why is it not live on British TV?

The Premier League fixture was due to be screened live on BT Sport when the original date was set for December 18 - but the match was postponed due covid cases at Man United.

Tonight's match is now taking place on a Champions League night as the Premier League attempts to get back on track after the postponements.

Uefa - who run the Champions League - agreed to lift the ban on Premier League games taking place on CL nights and Man United were then able to slot in tonight's fixture against Brighton.

Uefa however refused to allow the match to be screened live as they want as many viewers as possible watching Europe's elite competition - especially with PSG taking on Real Madrid tonight.

BT Sport broadcast Champions League matches in the UK and they dropped the United vs Brighton fixture in favour of the CL. Huge frustration for fans - especially with an 8.15pm kick-off time in Manchester too

Team news

United are hoping to welcome back South American pair Fred and Edinson Cavani.

Brazilian midfielder Fred tested positive for Covid-19 last week but has recovered.

Uruguayan forward Cavani will be the subject of a late fitness check on a groin injury that ruled him out of Saturday's draw with Southampton.

Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matić are both expected to miss the visit of Albion.

Ivory Coast international Bailly returned from the African Cup of Nations with an ankle injury which has ruled him out for the foreseeable.

Matić is currently nursing a shin injury and is a major doubt for Tuesday evening.

Victor Lindelöf could come in for the woefully out-of-form Harry Maguire while Rangnick may swap out Luke Shaw for Alex Telles.

For the Seagulls, Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu are the only players who will definitely miss the trip to Old Trafford.

Yves Bissouma could make his first start since his African Cup of Nations adventure with Mali last month, but head coach Graham Potter is unlikely to tinker with the team that beat Watford on Satuday.

Manchester United predicted starting line-up

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphaël Varane, Victor Lindelöf, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brighton & Hove Albion predicted line-up

Robert Sánchez, Joël Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Marc Cucurella, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck.

What time is kick-off?

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion will kick-off at Old Trafford on Tuesday, February 15 at 8.15pm.

Match officials