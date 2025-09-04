All the transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Former Brighton striker Joao Pedro revealed why he selected Chelsea over Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian international left the Seagulls in a £60m deal and signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, until 2033.

Newcastle were also keen on the 23-year-old and reportedly made a £50m bid for his services. Both clubs will compete in the Champions League this season but the former Watford striker admits the lure of returning to London was the deciding factor.

“When I was in Brighton, I was missing London a little bit,” Pedro said to the Evening Standard.

“I had a chance to move to another club, but I chose Chelsea because it’s in London, it’s a big club, and I knew in my head it was the right move."

Pedro moved to Brighton from the Hornets in 2023 for £30m and made 70 appearances for Albion with 30 goals and 10 assists.

Pedro has a taste for European nights

Pedro also impressed on the European stage with Brighton and was the 2023-24 Europa League top scorer as he netted six in six group matches. Pedro’s last gasp winner against Marseille for Brighton at the Amex Stadium saw the Seagulls top their Group and Pedro admitted, “it was the best moment of my career.”

It certainly gave him a taste of big European nights and it’s something he wants more of in the Champions League at Chelsea.

He added: “When I was at Brighton, I told my agent I wanted to play in the Champions League. I’m very excited for that with Chelsea.”

“Big clubs from England have brought the top strikers from Europe this summer. It will be interesting to compete with them for the Golden Boot.

“It would be a dream one day to win the Ballon d’Or. I believe in myself. Everything is possible. Maybe it can happen.”

Pedro’s exit leaves a hole for Fabian Hurzeler

Pedro’s exit left a hole in Brighton’s attack but they still have veteran striker Danny Welbeck and £40m record signing from Leeds United, Georginio Rutter.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler will also hope that the likes of Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh can all chip in with goals from the flanks.

"It's an excellent deal for the club,” said Hurzeler after Pedro left. “It was a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent," he added.

"It's also an exciting move for Joao - it gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team before the World Cup next summer."

Hurzeler added: “It’s about accepting it. We shouldn’t complain about the situation and I’m quite confident that we can replace every individual player as a team.

“Of course, not one-to-one, because the players leaving for a high amount of money have a special quality. But I’m sure as a team, as a togetherness, we can replace him.”

