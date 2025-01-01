'Why not?' – Brighton boss fuming with 'unacceptable' Premier League rule
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has called on the game’s rule makers to come up with a decisive ruling on how goalkeepers are treated at set-pieces.
Hurzeler was annoyed at a decision which went against his side during the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Monday night, where Tariq Lamptey earned a point after Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers had overturned Simon Adingra’s early opener.
The German felt Bart Verbruggen was impeded at corner which he flapped at immediately before Villa won a first-half penalty after a lengthy VAR check.
It comes a day after a Crystal Palace goal was allowed to stand despite Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale coming under heavy pressure.
Hurzeler, who was booked for his protestations, said: “In the end, you can give the penalty but you can’t not give the foul on Bart.
“When it continues like this, you see it every weekend the blocking goalkeeper – if the Premier League doesn’t find a clear rule it will end in a different sport.
“In a normal game when a player is blocked when the ball is not near from him, it’s always a foul, so I don’t understand why it’s not a foul, they have to find an answer.
“It can be part of the game, but it should be a clear rule as to what is allowed and what isn’t.
“When it happens during the game you always get a foul in the midfield if you’re blocked, so why not blocked on a set-piece?
“There are two different ways to handle it, why not do the same thing?
“At one point two or three players will stand round the keepers and block him, or the Premier League can come up with a clear rule because it’s not acceptable.”
